Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-09

Written by on September 9, 2023

  1. Itchy & The Nits – Beat It Bozo
  2. Satanic Togas – Micorchip
  3. The 745 – Bus Song
  4. Electric Party Chrome Girl – Shut Down
  5. The Vains – Don’t Think So
  6. Church Moms – Cigarette
  7. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  8. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Hot Dog
  9. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – No Fun (Johnston Street)
  10. Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
  11. John Prine – Summer’s End
  12. Mick Thomas & The Sure Thing (with Tim Rogers) – Stop Meeting Like This
  13. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
  14. Stereolab – Caleidoscopic Gaze
  15. Roy Budd – Get Carter Theme
  16. Yo La Tengo – Here You Are
  17. Dave Blumberg & The Maraby Band – Gunzelman
  18. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  19. The Stone Roses – Fools Gold (Double A-Side single)
  20. Pulp – Do You Remember the First Time?
  21. The Specials – Ghost Town
  22. Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Rudi, A Message To You
  23. Nouvelle Vague – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
  24. Coldwave – Conflict
  25. BIG TOWN – Not Everyone’s Vibe
  26. The Nightingales – Part Time Moral England
  27. The Go-Betweens – Love Goes On!
  28. Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-09-09

Current track

Title

Artist