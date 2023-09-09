Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-09

- Itchy & The Nits – Beat It Bozo
- Satanic Togas – Micorchip
- The 745 – Bus Song
- Electric Party Chrome Girl – Shut Down
- The Vains – Don’t Think So
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Hot Dog
- Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – No Fun (Johnston Street)
- Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
- John Prine – Summer’s End
- Mick Thomas & The Sure Thing (with Tim Rogers) – Stop Meeting Like This
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
- Stereolab – Caleidoscopic Gaze
- Roy Budd – Get Carter Theme
- Yo La Tengo – Here You Are
- Dave Blumberg & The Maraby Band – Gunzelman
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- The Stone Roses – Fools Gold (Double A-Side single)
- Pulp – Do You Remember the First Time?
- The Specials – Ghost Town
- Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Rudi, A Message To You
- Nouvelle Vague – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
- Coldwave – Conflict
- BIG TOWN – Not Everyone’s Vibe
- The Nightingales – Part Time Moral England
- The Go-Betweens – Love Goes On!
- Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
Reader's opinions