Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-02

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Screamfeeder – Sweet Little Oranges
  3. Web Rumors – Clocks and Mirrors
  4. Genesis Owusu – Leaving The Light
  5. Witch On Horseback – Merry Strangers
  6. KEES BERGSMA – To Tell You The Honest Truth
  7. Royal Snooze – Movin’ To Clare
  8. The Echo Chamber – Ziggy
  9. Charles Jenkins – Mercy
  10. Mess-Esque – Take It Outside
  11. The Orbweavers – Japanese Mountain
  12. Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo – Milk & Honey
  13. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen Speaks
  14. PJ Harvey – The Nether-Edge
  15. Floodlights – Moment of Distraction
  16. Ripple Effect Band – Loving and Caring
  17. Mature Themes – So Much Better Now
  18. Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys – Even Cowgirls Cry
  19. Wireheads – Arrive Alive
  20. Placement – New Disease
  21. Twine – Seachange
  22. Quartz Pistol – Light
  23. Keeskea – Afraid (of anyone)
  24. The Dandy Buzzkills – The Moths
  25. Osees – Sleazoid Psycho
  26. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Mother of all Fuckers
  27. The Chemical Brothers feat Beck – Skipping Like A Stone
