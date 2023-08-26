Oscillate Wildly: 2023-08-26

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Acid Drops – Rattle my zulu
- The Screaming Believers – don’t talk of love
- Osees – Intercepted Message
- Public Servants – Every Day is a Cardigan Day in Canberra
- The Hoverchords – Cactus of all knowledge
- The Tonight Show – I Want It All
- The Vains – Don’t Think So
- Cable Ties – Silos
- MONO KIOSKO – Infinity Pool
- Zhao Liang – Kyo-Shu
- Jen Lush – Small Birds Flown
- Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
- defamed – painted
- Jackulson – The Garden Dome
- Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Industrial Lights
- CHELA – Heiwa
- Bird Detective – BPA Free
- Moebius & Beerbohm – Subito
- The Saints – (This) Perfect Day
- The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
- THE DAMNED – Smash It Up (Part 2)
- Coldwave – No Conflict
- The Dunes – (Just because you’re not being followed doesn’t mean you’re not) Paranoid
