Oscillate Wildly: 2023-08-26

Written by on August 26, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Acid Drops – Rattle my zulu
  3. The Screaming Believers – don’t talk of love
  4. Osees – Intercepted Message
  5. Public Servants – Every Day is a Cardigan Day in Canberra
  6. The Hoverchords – Cactus of all knowledge
  7. The Tonight Show – I Want It All
  8. The Vains – Don’t Think So
  9. Cable Ties – Silos
  10. MONO KIOSKO – Infinity Pool
  11. Zhao Liang – Kyo-Shu
  12. Jen Lush – Small Birds Flown
  13. Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
  14. defamed – painted
  15. Jackulson – The Garden Dome
  16. Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Industrial Lights
  17. CHELA – Heiwa
  18. Bird Detective – BPA Free
  19. Moebius & Beerbohm – Subito
  20. The Saints – (This) Perfect Day
  21. The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
  22. THE DAMNED – Smash It Up (Part 2)
  23. Coldwave – No Conflict
  24. The Dunes – (Just because you’re not being followed doesn’t mean you’re not) Paranoid
Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-26

