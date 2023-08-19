Oscillate Wildly: 2023-08-19

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Tim Rogers & the Twin Set – I Live Near A Train Station
  3. Ron S Peno & the Superstitions – Everything Has Changed
  4. The Yearlings – Only
  5. History of Trees – Sure Easterly
  6. History of Trees – Observatory Lane
  7. Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
  8. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  9. Coldwave – Buster
  10. Cable Ties – Change
  11. Death Valley Girls – I Am A Wave
  12. Nice Biscuit – Fem Chem
  13. Screamfeeder – Everything Is Temporary
  14. The Native Cats – My Risks Is Art
  15. Best Western – Gold
  16. Loowana – Blue Jeans
  17. Porridge Radio – U Can Be Happy If U Want To
  18. Placement – New Disease
  19. 808s & Greatest Hits – Authoritarian Blues
  20. Liars – From What The Never Was
  21. No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
  22. Didirri – Heaving Chest
  23. Little Dust – Moon Song
  24. Kim Moore – A Song We Destroy To Spin Again
