Oscillate Wildly: 2023-08-19

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Tim Rogers & the Twin Set – I Live Near A Train Station
- Ron S Peno & the Superstitions – Everything Has Changed
- The Yearlings – Only
- History of Trees – Sure Easterly
- History of Trees – Observatory Lane
- Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- Coldwave – Buster
- Cable Ties – Change
- Death Valley Girls – I Am A Wave
- Nice Biscuit – Fem Chem
- Screamfeeder – Everything Is Temporary
- The Native Cats – My Risks Is Art
- Best Western – Gold
- Loowana – Blue Jeans
- Porridge Radio – U Can Be Happy If U Want To
- Placement – New Disease
- 808s & Greatest Hits – Authoritarian Blues
- Liars – From What The Never Was
- No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
- Didirri – Heaving Chest
- Little Dust – Moon Song
- Kim Moore – A Song We Destroy To Spin Again
