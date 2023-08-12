Oscillate Wildly: 2023-08-12

Written by on August 12, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Triffids – Lonely Stretch
  3. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  4. Sputnik Sweetheart – Heavenly
  5. The Particles – The Trumpet Song
  6. Gretta Ziller – Gretta Ziller – BONES
  7. The Bamboos – Ex-Files
  8. Maraby Band – Don’t Close Your Eyes
  9. The Budos Band – The Sticks
  10. Gabriel Thomaz – Tu Tá Doidão
  11. MONO KIOSKO – Infinity Pool
  12. Toyland – Night Flight Over Palerstien (sic)
  13. Cable Ties – Change
  14. screensaver – The Guilt
  15. Tim Mortimer – Desire Lines
  16. Hydromedusae – You’re Not Here
  17. Maple Glider – Dinah
  18. aleksiah – Ant Song
  19. CHBB – Mau-Mau
  20. The Whimsy Angels – flare
  21. The Shangs – High Noon
  22. Slowmango – Montgolfier
  23. TELFORD! y EL ZOMBIE ESPACIAL – Flak
  24. Ataque de Vampiros – Asteroides Trio (Bastidores do filme A noite das Vampiras)
  25. jupiter – meltdown
