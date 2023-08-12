Oscillate Wildly: 2023-08-12

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Triffids – Lonely Stretch
- Coldwave – Haircut Song
- Sputnik Sweetheart – Heavenly
- The Particles – The Trumpet Song
- Gretta Ziller – Gretta Ziller – BONES
- The Bamboos – Ex-Files
- Maraby Band – Don’t Close Your Eyes
- The Budos Band – The Sticks
- Gabriel Thomaz – Tu Tá Doidão
- MONO KIOSKO – Infinity Pool
- Toyland – Night Flight Over Palerstien (sic)
- Cable Ties – Change
- screensaver – The Guilt
- Tim Mortimer – Desire Lines
- Hydromedusae – You’re Not Here
- Maple Glider – Dinah
- aleksiah – Ant Song
- CHBB – Mau-Mau
- The Whimsy Angels – flare
- The Shangs – High Noon
- Slowmango – Montgolfier
- TELFORD! y EL ZOMBIE ESPACIAL – Flak
- Ataque de Vampiros – Asteroides Trio (Bastidores do filme A noite das Vampiras)
- jupiter – meltdown
