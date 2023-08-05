Oscillate Wildly: 2023-08-05

August 5, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Simon Joyner & the Echoes – Grapefruit
  3. The Cold Field – Endless Ending
  4. Jack Ladder – Heavy Weight Champion
  5. Berd Shert – Op Shopping
  6. Ephemerons – Boo!
  7. Steve Mason – No More (Shabaka remix)
  8. Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
  9. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  10. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – So Said The Roach
  11. Slag Queens – Lover 4 Jesus
  12. Dream Can – Cheap Cheap Time I Live, Money Money Saves Me
  13. Lauryn Hill – Everything Is Everything
  14. Monastry – The Evening Fix
  15. A Quiet Revolution – Velvet
  16. Bonobo – Flutter
  17. PJ Harvey – A Noiseless Noise
  18. Weyes Blood – The Worst Is Done
  19. Liz Stringer – First Time Really Feeling
  20. Twine – Same Old Problems
  21. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  22. Sparks – The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte
  23. Santigold – Fall First
  24. The Lemon Twigs – In My Head
  25. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
