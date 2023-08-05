Oscillate Wildly: 2023-08-05

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Simon Joyner & the Echoes – Grapefruit
- The Cold Field – Endless Ending
- Jack Ladder – Heavy Weight Champion
- Berd Shert – Op Shopping
- Ephemerons – Boo!
- Steve Mason – No More (Shabaka remix)
- Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- Rocky’s Pride & Joy – So Said The Roach
- Slag Queens – Lover 4 Jesus
- Dream Can – Cheap Cheap Time I Live, Money Money Saves Me
- Lauryn Hill – Everything Is Everything
- Monastry – The Evening Fix
- A Quiet Revolution – Velvet
- Bonobo – Flutter
- PJ Harvey – A Noiseless Noise
- Weyes Blood – The Worst Is Done
- Liz Stringer – First Time Really Feeling
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Sparks – The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte
- Santigold – Fall First
- The Lemon Twigs – In My Head
- Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
Reader's opinions