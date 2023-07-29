Oscillate Wildly: 2023-07-29

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  3. TELFORD! y EL ZOMBIE ESPACIAL – Flak
  4. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  5. The Cortex Shift – Medium Steve
  6. Dandelion Wine – Faerie Lullaby
  7. The Golden Gaytimes – Ultra Violet Electric Boogaloo
  8. Haiku Hands – Nunchucka
  9. Zyggurat – Broken Circle
  10. !!! – Normal People
  11. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  12. The Maggie Pills – The Banality of Evil
  13. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mumma
  14. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  15. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  16. Brian Eno & David Byrne – The Jezebel Spirit
  17. Public Image Ltd. – Flowers Of Romance
  18. SONS OF ZÖKU – Believe And Transcend
  19. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  20. Glitoris – The Glitterball
  21. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  22. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  23. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  24. Belle and Sebastian – Give A Little Time
  25. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  26. St Morris Sinners – Hats Off
