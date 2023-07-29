Oscillate Wildly: 2023-07-29

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
- TELFORD! y EL ZOMBIE ESPACIAL – Flak
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- The Cortex Shift – Medium Steve
- Dandelion Wine – Faerie Lullaby
- The Golden Gaytimes – Ultra Violet Electric Boogaloo
- Haiku Hands – Nunchucka
- Zyggurat – Broken Circle
- !!! – Normal People
- King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
- The Maggie Pills – The Banality of Evil
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mumma
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- Brian Eno & David Byrne – The Jezebel Spirit
- Public Image Ltd. – Flowers Of Romance
- SONS OF ZÖKU – Believe And Transcend
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- Glitoris – The Glitterball
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Belle and Sebastian – Give A Little Time
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- St Morris Sinners – Hats Off
