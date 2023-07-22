Oscillate Wildly: 2023-07-22

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Vegas Nerves – Drag The cause Down
- Morrissey – The Last Of The International Playboys
- Simon Robert Gibson – Follow Me Up
- Sette Bello – Helen The Boat (The Woman Who Thought Her Boat Was A Woman)
- GT Stringer – Interstellar Woody
- The Smiths – Pretty Girls Make Graves
- Juliana Hatfield – Universal Heart-Beat
- The The – The Sinking Feeling
- Black Bats – The Reprise Of Apache
- Richmond Fontaine – Lost In The Trees
- History Of Trees – In A Dream
- The Triffids – Lonely Stretch
- Summer Flake – I’d Asked You To Look Away
- Bedridden – Why Did Bodidharma Come To China
- Chris Knox – Not Given Lightly
- Alannah Russack’s Entropy Band – Places You Love
- The El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon
- Jack Frost – Every Hour God Sends
- The Sports – Don’t Throw Stones
- The Numbers – Govt. Boy
- pel mel – Calamity Jane
- Mazzy Star – Ghost Highway
- Echo And The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
- Morrissey – Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?
- The Apartments – Pocketful Of Sunshine
- The Vegas Nerves – Something To Recover From
Reader's opinions