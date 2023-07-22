Oscillate Wildly: 2023-07-22

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Vegas Nerves – Drag The cause Down
  3. Morrissey – The Last Of The International Playboys
  4. Simon Robert Gibson – Follow Me Up
  5. Sette Bello – Helen The Boat (The Woman Who Thought Her Boat Was A Woman)
  6. GT Stringer – Interstellar Woody
  7. The Smiths – Pretty Girls Make Graves
  8. Juliana Hatfield – Universal Heart-Beat
  9. The The – The Sinking Feeling
  10. Black Bats – The Reprise Of Apache
  11. Richmond Fontaine – Lost In The Trees
  12. History Of Trees – In A Dream
  13. The Triffids – Lonely Stretch
  14. Summer Flake – I’d Asked You To Look Away
  15. Bedridden – Why Did Bodidharma Come To China
  16. Chris Knox – Not Given Lightly
  17. Alannah Russack’s Entropy Band – Places You Love
  18. The El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon
  19. Jack Frost – Every Hour God Sends
  20. The Sports – Don’t Throw Stones
  21. The Numbers – Govt. Boy
  22. pel mel – Calamity Jane
  23. Mazzy Star – Ghost Highway
  24. Echo And The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
  25. Morrissey – Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?
  26. The Apartments – Pocketful Of Sunshine
  27. The Vegas Nerves – Something To Recover From
