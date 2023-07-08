Oscillate Wildly: 2023-07-08

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Elastica – Connection
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Shake From The Heart
- Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
- Wireheads – Maybe Rabies
- Goat Girl – Cracker Drool
- Purple Mountains – Darkness and Cold
- Laura Jean – Teenager Again
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- Bad//Dreems – No Island
- Slowdive – When The Sun Hits
- Wilco – Jesus Etc
- Frazey Ford – Done
- Teenage Fanclub – Sparky’s Dream
- Bauhaus – All We Ever Wanted Was Everything
- Jen Cloher – My Witch
- mclusky – to hell with good intentions
- Ride – Leave Them All Behind
- No Fixed Address – Greenhouse Holiday
- Models – A Rainy Day
- Baxter Dury – So Much Money
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
- The Weather Prophets – Almost Prayed
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
- Amanda Brown – The Deal
- Girl and Girl – Divorce 2
- The Flaming Lips – Do You Realize??
- Spiritualized – I think I’m in love
Reader's opinions