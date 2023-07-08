Oscillate Wildly: 2023-07-08

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Elastica – Connection
  3. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Shake From The Heart
  4. Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
  5. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
  6. Wireheads – Maybe Rabies
  7. Goat Girl – Cracker Drool
  8. Purple Mountains – Darkness and Cold
  9. Laura Jean – Teenager Again
  10. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  11. Bad//Dreems – No Island
  12. Slowdive – When The Sun Hits
  13. Wilco – Jesus Etc
  14. Frazey Ford – Done
  15. Teenage Fanclub – Sparky’s Dream
  16. Bauhaus – All We Ever Wanted Was Everything
  17. Jen Cloher – My Witch
  18. mclusky – to hell with good intentions
  19. Ride – Leave Them All Behind
  20. No Fixed Address – Greenhouse Holiday
  21. Models – A Rainy Day
  22. Baxter Dury – So Much Money
  23. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gatjumak
  24. The Weather Prophets – Almost Prayed
  25. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
  26. Amanda Brown – The Deal
  27. Girl and Girl – Divorce 2
  28. The Flaming Lips – Do You Realize??
  29. Spiritualized – I think I’m in love
