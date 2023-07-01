Oscillate Wildly: 2023-07-01

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  3. Cagefly – Headlights
  4. Lighthouse keepers – springtime
  5. Dandelion Wine – Faerie Lullaby
  6. The Cortex Shift – Moose Sluicing is Not the Answer
  7. Trashmen – Malaguena
  8. The Villenettes – Gravedigger
  9. Pink Floyd – Scream Thy Last Scream (2010 mix)
  10. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Down At The Rock’n’Roll Club (Alternate version)
  11. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  12. The El Caminos – Spybeat
  13. The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
  14. Lifeguard – 17-18 Lovesong
  15. The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
  16. Molly Rocket – Methany
  17. Adalita – Rooms For The Memory
  18. Haiku Hands – Nunchucka
  19. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  20. Placement – New Disease
  21. Kaurna Cronin – Con Artist
  22. Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
  23. West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
  24. Shonen Knife – Giant Kitty
  25. Standells – Dirty Water
  26. The Black Heart Death Cult – One Way Through
  27. The Yearlings – Luck
  28. Ultra Material – Marigold
