Oscillate Wildly: 2023-07-01

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Cagefly – Headlights
- Lighthouse keepers – springtime
- Dandelion Wine – Faerie Lullaby
- The Cortex Shift – Moose Sluicing is Not the Answer
- Trashmen – Malaguena
- The Villenettes – Gravedigger
- Pink Floyd – Scream Thy Last Scream (2010 mix)
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Down At The Rock’n’Roll Club (Alternate version)
- Pool Toy – Shamwow
- The El Caminos – Spybeat
- The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
- Lifeguard – 17-18 Lovesong
- The Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
- Molly Rocket – Methany
- Adalita – Rooms For The Memory
- Haiku Hands – Nunchucka
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
- Placement – New Disease
- Kaurna Cronin – Con Artist
- Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
- West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
- Shonen Knife – Giant Kitty
- Standells – Dirty Water
- The Black Heart Death Cult – One Way Through
- The Yearlings – Luck
- Ultra Material – Marigold
