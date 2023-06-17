Oscillate Wildly: 2023-06-17

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Placement – New Disease
- Cable Ties – Time For You
- Mudhoney – Almost Everything
- Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
- The Slits – Reggae Gypsy (with Felipe Tavares)
- The Vains – Strut
- The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron / I Wanna Be Sedated
- Grinding Eyes – this house is not a motel
- Sunfruits – Reeling
- The Church – C’est La Vie
- The Screaming Tribesmen – No Chance
- Laughing Clowns – Everything That Flies
- The Passengers – Face With No Name
- Pere Ubu – Movie in My Head
- A Certain Ratio – Saturn
- Perforto – Quarter
- Sparks – Nothing Is as Good as They Say It Is
- West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Heat Exchange – Inferno
- Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- pavement – father to a sister of thought
- SGO – Pieces of You
