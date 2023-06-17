Oscillate Wildly: 2023-06-17

Written by on June 17, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Placement – New Disease
  3. Cable Ties – Time For You
  4. Mudhoney – Almost Everything
  5. Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
  6. The Slits – Reggae Gypsy (with Felipe Tavares)
  7. The Vains – Strut
  8. The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron / I Wanna Be Sedated
  9. Grinding Eyes – this house is not a motel
  10. Sunfruits – Reeling
  11. The Church – C’est La Vie
  12. The Screaming Tribesmen – No Chance
  13. Laughing Clowns – Everything That Flies
  14. The Passengers – Face With No Name
  15. Pere Ubu – Movie in My Head
  16. A Certain Ratio – Saturn
  17. Perforto – Quarter
  18. Sparks – Nothing Is as Good as They Say It Is
  19. West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
  20. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  21. Heat Exchange – Inferno
  22. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  23. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  24. Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
  25. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  26. pavement – father to a sister of thought
  27. SGO – Pieces of You
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-06-17

Current track

Title

Artist