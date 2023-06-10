Oscillate Wildly: 2023-06-10

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Alfa Mist – Last Card (Bumper Cars)
- Alexander Flood – Oscillate
- Sunfruits – Jasmine
- Milkweed – Mountain Cranberries
- Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel – First Time Really Feeling
- DJ Tr!p – Liquide Air
- Featherstone – Prism
- Felix Mir – Noisette
- Cornelius – Drop (Tusen Takk Rework – Kings of Convenience Mix)
- Whitest Boy Alive – Done With You
- Cong Josie – I Want A Man
- LCD Soundsystem – Emotional Haircut
- Pinch Points – Spelt Out
- Placement – Lost Sun
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- CIVIC – Chase The Dragon
- RVG – Squid
- Ponyface & Liz Stringer – Close To Me
- Dyson Stringer Cloher – Believer
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Part 1 (The Chairman’s Portrait)
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)
- Nala Sinephro – Space 1
- The Aerial Maps – Back In The North Country
Reader's opinions