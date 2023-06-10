Oscillate Wildly: 2023-06-10

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Alfa Mist – Last Card (Bumper Cars)
  3. Alexander Flood – Oscillate
  4. Sunfruits – Jasmine
  5. Milkweed – Mountain Cranberries
  6. Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel – First Time Really Feeling
  7. DJ Tr!p – Liquide Air
  8. Featherstone – Prism
  9. Felix Mir – Noisette
  10. Cornelius – Drop (Tusen Takk Rework – Kings of Convenience Mix)
  11. Whitest Boy Alive – Done With You
  12. Cong Josie – I Want A Man
  13. LCD Soundsystem – Emotional Haircut
  14. Pinch Points – Spelt Out
  15. Placement – Lost Sun
  16. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  17. CIVIC – Chase The Dragon
  18. RVG – Squid
  19. Ponyface & Liz Stringer – Close To Me
  20. Dyson Stringer Cloher – Believer
  21. Tropical Fuck Storm – Part 1 (The Chairman’s Portrait)
  22. Tropical Fuck Storm – Part 2 (Midnight In Sodom)
  23. Nala Sinephro – Space 1
  24. The Aerial Maps – Back In The North Country
