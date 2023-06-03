Oscillate Wildly: 2023-06-03

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Tonight Show – I Want It All
- Green Circles – Girl In A Morris Minor
- Shocking Blue – Acka raga
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Bad//Dreems – Shame
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Cable Ties – Time For You
- The Black Angels – True Believers
- Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
- Jackulson – The Garden Dome
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- SVVLO – Routes
- Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
- Alexander Flood – Pathways (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
- Sweeney – The Basement
- William S. Burroughs – Captain Clark Welcomes You Aboard
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- The FAR OUTS! – Last Night
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- POOL TOY – Coober Pedy
- Dead Roo – Turn Around
- King Of Woolworths – Montparnasse
- Workhorse – Rode A River
Reader's opinions