Oscillate Wildly: 2023-06-03

Written by on June 3, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Tonight Show – I Want It All
  3. Green Circles – Girl In A Morris Minor
  4. Shocking Blue – Acka raga
  5. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  6. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  7. Bad//Dreems – Shame
  8. Twine – Same Old Problems
  9. Cable Ties – Time For You
  10. The Black Angels – True Believers
  11. Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
  12. Jackulson – The Garden Dome
  13. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  14. SVVLO – Routes
  15. Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
  16. Alexander Flood – Pathways (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)
  17. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  18. Sweeney – The Basement
  19. William S. Burroughs – Captain Clark Welcomes You Aboard
  20. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  21. Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
  22. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  23. The FAR OUTS! – Last Night
  24. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  25. POOL TOY – Coober Pedy
  26. Dead Roo – Turn Around
  27. King Of Woolworths – Montparnasse
  28. Workhorse – Rode A River
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Revival w/ Jade: 2023-06-03

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-06-03

Current track

Title

Artist