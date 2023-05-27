Oscillate Wildly: 2023-05-27

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Shins – Sleeping Lessons
  3. Glitoris – The Policy
  4. Cornelius – Point Of View
  5. Pylon – Beep
  6. Nylex – Against The Knife
  7. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  8. Jess Locke – Destroy Everything
  9. John Cale – Story of Blood fest Weyes Blood
  10. Weyes Blood – The Worst Is Done
  11. Workhorse – Alone
  12. Jess Johns – Flicker (Burn)
  13. Introduction – Starvation
  14. Floodlights – Painting Of My Time
  15. Elena Dakota – Titanic
  16. Bill Callahan – Let’s Move To The Country
  17. Swans – It’s Coming, It’s Real
  18. Web Rumors – Ego Technician
  19. Of Montreal – Gronlandic Edit
  20. Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
  21. Jacky Winter – I Pay My Taxes feat Amanda Roff
  22. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  23. Bench Press – More Than That
  24. Sin Dog Jellyroll – Virgin Machine
  25. Snooper – Subdivision
  26. Tina & Ike Turner – Workin’ Together
