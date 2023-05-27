Oscillate Wildly: 2023-05-27

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Shins – Sleeping Lessons
- Glitoris – The Policy
- Cornelius – Point Of View
- Pylon – Beep
- Nylex – Against The Knife
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- Jess Locke – Destroy Everything
- John Cale – Story of Blood fest Weyes Blood
- Weyes Blood – The Worst Is Done
- Workhorse – Alone
- Jess Johns – Flicker (Burn)
- Introduction – Starvation
- Floodlights – Painting Of My Time
- Elena Dakota – Titanic
- Bill Callahan – Let’s Move To The Country
- Swans – It’s Coming, It’s Real
- Web Rumors – Ego Technician
- Of Montreal – Gronlandic Edit
- Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
- Jacky Winter – I Pay My Taxes feat Amanda Roff
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- Bench Press – More Than That
- Sin Dog Jellyroll – Virgin Machine
- Snooper – Subdivision
- Tina & Ike Turner – Workin’ Together
Reader's opinions