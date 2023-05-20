Oscillate Wildly: 2023-05-20

Written by on May 20, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Smiths – Hand In Glove
  3. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  4. The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things
  5. The Stems – Can’t Resist
  6. Sunfruits – Hello Future Me
  7. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Get Smart
  8. The Pioneers – Long Shot Kick De Bucket
  9. Bad Manners – The Undersea Adventures of Ivor the Engine
  10. The Overits – Miss Juliette
  11. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
  12. Bird Detective – Ethics
  13. The Loud Abouts – Tent City
  14. Kurralta Park – Waste That
  15. Sweeney – The Studio
  16. Alexander Flood – Oscillate
  17. William S. Burroughs – Outside The Pier Prowled Like Electric Turtles
  18. Cocteau Twins – Speak No Evil
  19. Julian Belbachir – Babalarabi
  20. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  21. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  22. Tim Koch – Tim 02
  23. Moody Beaches – Guns
  24. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
  25. The Saucer-Men – Meteorites
  26. The Passions – I’m in Love With a German Film Star
  27. Lighthouse keepers – seven years
  28. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  29. stone roses – fools gold
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-05-20

Current track

Title

Artist