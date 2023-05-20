Oscillate Wildly: 2023-05-20

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Smiths – Hand In Glove
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- The Linda Lindas – Too Many Things
- The Stems – Can’t Resist
- Sunfruits – Hello Future Me
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Get Smart
- The Pioneers – Long Shot Kick De Bucket
- Bad Manners – The Undersea Adventures of Ivor the Engine
- The Overits – Miss Juliette
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
- Bird Detective – Ethics
- The Loud Abouts – Tent City
- Kurralta Park – Waste That
- Sweeney – The Studio
- Alexander Flood – Oscillate
- William S. Burroughs – Outside The Pier Prowled Like Electric Turtles
- Cocteau Twins – Speak No Evil
- Julian Belbachir – Babalarabi
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Tim Koch – Tim 02
- Moody Beaches – Guns
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I Have Never Been There
- The Saucer-Men – Meteorites
- The Passions – I’m in Love With a German Film Star
- Lighthouse keepers – seven years
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- stone roses – fools gold
