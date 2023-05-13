Oscillate Wildly: 2023-05-13

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Floodlights – Moment of Distraction
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Keep Working At Your Job
- Sufjan Stevens – Chicago
- Dry Cleaning – Anna calls From The Arctic
- Sleaford Mods – Spare Ribs
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Snakes
- Billy Nomates – No
- Peaches – Pickles
- High Beamers – Rabbit Hole
- St Morris Sinners – Zbilanc
- Workhorse – No Photographs
- Jen Cloher – I Am The River, The River Is Me
- Rahill – Fables (feat Beck)
- Beck – Jack-Ass
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Bench Press – Curdled
- Full Flower Moon Band – You Know The Mayor
- Nice Biscuit – Candle
- Cured Pink – Drone Pleasure
- Sunflower Aquarium – Edit
- Deep Sea Data – Cruise Control
- R.E.M – Bang and Blame
- Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
- BARKAA – Blak Matriarch
- Steve Mason – Brothers & Sisters
