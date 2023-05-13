Oscillate Wildly: 2023-05-13

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Floodlights – Moment of Distraction
  3. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Keep Working At Your Job
  4. Sufjan Stevens – Chicago
  5. Dry Cleaning – Anna calls From The Arctic
  6. Sleaford Mods – Spare Ribs
  7. Amyl & the Sniffers – Snakes
  8. Billy Nomates – No
  9. Peaches – Pickles
  10. High Beamers – Rabbit Hole
  11. St Morris Sinners – Zbilanc
  12. Workhorse – No Photographs
  13. Jen Cloher – I Am The River, The River Is Me
  14. Rahill – Fables (feat Beck)
  15. Beck – Jack-Ass
  16. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  17. Bench Press – Curdled
  18. Full Flower Moon Band – You Know The Mayor
  19. Nice Biscuit – Candle
  20. Cured Pink – Drone Pleasure
  21. Sunflower Aquarium – Edit
  22. Deep Sea Data – Cruise Control
  23. R.E.M – Bang and Blame
  24. Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
  25. BARKAA – Blak Matriarch
  26. Steve Mason – Brothers & Sisters
