Oscillate Wildly: 2023-05-06

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Luna Magnet – Rollerskating
- Sunfruits – Better Off Dead
- The Hoverchords – Chiko!!!
- Cop Shop – Sarcophagus Blues
- Messer Chups – Lo-fi Woman
- Mudhoney – Cry Me An Atmospheric River
- The Scientists – Nitro
- Eagulls – Velvet
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
- Baker Boy feat. Bernard Fanning – Wish You Well
- Slowmango – ACE
- David Bowie – Silly Boy Blue
- Junk Harmony – hopeless
- Buzzcocks – Just Lust
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
- Ethanol Blend – Beat Down On The Floor
- the Go-Betweens – People Know
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
- The Sweaty Bettys – Skin Deep
- Sweeney – The Dead Speak Back
- Brian Eno & David Byrne – Regiment
- Kokoroko – Tojo
- Stray Dags – Let’s Have A Party
- Los Palms – Cadillac
- The Goon Sax – She Knows
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
Reader's opinions