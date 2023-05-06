Oscillate Wildly: 2023-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Luna Magnet – Rollerskating
  3. Sunfruits – Better Off Dead
  4. The Hoverchords – Chiko!!!
  5. Cop Shop – Sarcophagus Blues
  6. Messer Chups – Lo-fi Woman
  7. Mudhoney – Cry Me An Atmospheric River
  8. The Scientists – Nitro
  9. Eagulls – Velvet
  10. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  11. Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
  12. Baker Boy feat. Bernard Fanning – Wish You Well
  13. Slowmango – ACE
  14. David Bowie – Silly Boy Blue
  15. Junk Harmony – hopeless
  16. Buzzcocks – Just Lust
  17. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  18. Ethanol Blend – Beat Down On The Floor
  19. the Go-Betweens – People Know
  20. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
  21. The Sweaty Bettys – Skin Deep
  22. Sweeney – The Dead Speak Back
  23. Brian Eno & David Byrne – Regiment
  24. Kokoroko – Tojo
  25. Stray Dags – Let’s Have A Party
  26. Los Palms – Cadillac
  27. The Goon Sax – She Knows
  28. Wireheads – Hook Echo
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Revival w/ Jade: 2023-05-06

Previous post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2023-05-06

Current track

Title

Artist