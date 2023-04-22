Oscillate Wildly: 2023-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Mynd Gardeners – discotheque
  3. Kurralta Park – All They Want
  4. the bats – mind how you run
  5. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Perpetuum Mobile
  6. Tim Koch – Dendrils
  7. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  8. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  9. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  10. Alasdair Roberts – Drimindown
  11. Cop Shop – Stairwell Chase
  12. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Aggro Wax-Eater
  13. Sette Bello – Pink
  14. Violet Harlot – Chips
  15. Last Days of Kali – Ganymede
  16. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy (EMBARGOED UNTIL 31ST MARCH)
  17. Isolated Gate – As the Great Brain Pulsates
  18. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  19. The Saucer-Men – Valley of the Rattling Bones
  20. The Cramps – new kind of kick
  21. The Bitter Ends – No Stress
  22. The Sprouts – Go Back Again
  23. Flyying Colours – Long Distance
  24. The New Pornographers – Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies
  25. Sleaford Mods – D.I.Why
  26. Busseys – Swear It Was True
  27. The Killjoys – Michael Told Me
  28. Summer Flake – Outta Space
