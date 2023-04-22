Oscillate Wildly: 2023-04-22

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Mynd Gardeners – discotheque
- Kurralta Park – All They Want
- the bats – mind how you run
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Perpetuum Mobile
- Tim Koch – Dendrils
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Alasdair Roberts – Drimindown
- Cop Shop – Stairwell Chase
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Aggro Wax-Eater
- Sette Bello – Pink
- Violet Harlot – Chips
- Last Days of Kali – Ganymede
- Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy (EMBARGOED UNTIL 31ST MARCH)
- Isolated Gate – As the Great Brain Pulsates
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- The Saucer-Men – Valley of the Rattling Bones
- The Cramps – new kind of kick
- The Bitter Ends – No Stress
- The Sprouts – Go Back Again
- Flyying Colours – Long Distance
- The New Pornographers – Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies
- Sleaford Mods – D.I.Why
- Busseys – Swear It Was True
- The Killjoys – Michael Told Me
- Summer Flake – Outta Space
