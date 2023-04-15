Oscillate Wildly: 2023-04-15

- the smiths – oscillate wildly
- yeah yeah yeahs – zero
- the linda lindas – too many things
- pelvis – peach juice
- siouxsie and the banshees – spellbound
- the arcs – river
- marlon williams – party boy
- trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
- pool toy – festival state
- the cactus blossoms – mississippi
- bill callahan – eid ma clack shaw
- koral & the goodbye horses – give me nothing
- keeskea – red shirt green socks
- hey harriett – more
- inkswel ft theodore moon & erin buku – carousel
- moody beaches – guns
- bench press – baby steps
- jack white – i’m shakin’
- joe strummer & the mescaleros – johnny appleseed
- rahill – fables feat beck
- talking heads – take me to the river
- the peep tempel – neuroplasticity
- cable ties – perfect client
- pinch points – am i okay?
- idles – divide & conquer
- the lovely eggs – don’t look at me (i don’t like it)
- slowmango – global citizen
