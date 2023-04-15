Oscillate Wildly: 2023-04-15

  1. the smiths – oscillate wildly
  2. yeah yeah yeahs – zero
  3. the linda lindas – too many things
  4. pelvis – peach juice
  5. siouxsie and the banshees – spellbound
  6. the arcs – river
  7. marlon williams – party boy
  8. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  9. pool toy – festival state
  10. the cactus blossoms – mississippi
  11. bill callahan – eid ma clack shaw
  12. koral & the goodbye horses – give me nothing
  13. keeskea – red shirt green socks
  14. hey harriett – more
  15. inkswel ft theodore moon & erin buku – carousel
  16. moody beaches – guns
  17. bench press – baby steps
  18. jack white – i’m shakin’
  19. joe strummer & the mescaleros – johnny appleseed
  20. rahill – fables feat beck
  21. talking heads – take me to the river
  22. the peep tempel – neuroplasticity
  23. cable ties – perfect client
  24. pinch points – am i okay?
  25. idles – divide & conquer
  26. the lovely eggs – don’t look at me (i don’t like it)
  27. slowmango – global citizen
