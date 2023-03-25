Oscillate Wildly: 2023-03-25

  1. Judy Henske – High Flying Bird
  2. Summer Flake – Draw The Line
  3. Emma Ruth Rundle – Races
  4. Water Music with Elizabeth Barker – Everyone’s so fucking heartbroken
  5. Rosa Anschütz – Intuitive
  6. Marina Herlop – Abans abans
  7. Polaroid Party – Something New
  8. The Passions – I’m in Love With a German Film Star
  9. Introduction – Introduction
  10. Harsh Mellows – Currawong
  11. Cosmic Dragon – Honey
  12. Totally Mild – Christa
  13. Ricky Albeck – Hollywood
  14. The High Beamers – Skirting the Wake
  15. They Might Be Giants – Ana Ng
  16. Old Mate – Scared Of You
  17. Rule of Thirds – Cold
  18. No Art – Dead Arm
  19. Oliver White – Video
  20. Teddy Trouble – Southward Migration
  21. Bare Grillz – John Da Wolf
  22. The Contortions – Dish It Out
  23. Voight 465 – Voices A Drama
  24. Health – Before Tigers
  25. Shy Imposters – At The Barrier
  26. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
  27. Xero – The Girls
  28. Life Without Buildings – The Leanover
  29. The Vaselines – Son Of A Gun (Son Of A Gun EP)
