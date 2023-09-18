One hour with…: 2023-09-18

September 18, 2023

  1. Astro Elevator – Andromeda
  2. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Your Hell
  3. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas (live)
  4. Badland Caravan – Warlock
  5. Head in the Oven – Providence Place
  6. Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
  7. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  8. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  9. The Birds Are Spies – Butterfish
  10. The Vains – Strut
  11. Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  12. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  13. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  14. Molly Rocket – Bones (Don’t Dismiss)
  15. Loopole – Daylight
  16. Puree – Five Dollar Stranger
  17. Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
  18. Workhorse – No Photographs
  19. Sugar Tongue – Led Astray
  20. Lizzie Hosking – YOU
