One hour with…: 2023-09-11
Written by Playlist Robot on September 11, 2023
- issac thomas ft My cherie – let it go
- DPR Ian – So beautiful
- Katie – echo
- corrine rae – Is this love
- Sia – Big girls cry
- Masego – Favourite tings
- Hilltop Hoods – walking under the stars
- Jimin – Like Crazy
- Louis the child ft Raye – Breaking news
- 5 seconds of summer – Youngblood
- Jackson Wang ft Ciara – Slow
- Jisoo – Flower
- Red hot chilli peppers – Under the bridge
- christina aguilera ft Nile Rodgers – telepathy
- Flume ft Vera Wang – Rushing back
- Peach PRC – Forever drunk