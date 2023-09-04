One hour with…: 2023-09-04

  1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron Lung
  2. Pink Duke – Denialism
  3. Dream Theater – Learning to Live
  4. RUSH – Something for Nothing
  5. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  6. Astro Elevator – Mystic Eyes
  7. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Acid Dent
  8. Daikaiju – Attack of the Crab Women
  9. Puree – Spooky
  10. Tanuki Band – Please Don’t Turn Off The Light
  11. Queens of the Stone Age – Paper Machete
  12. The Hives – Bogus Operandi
  13. The Uglies – Life is Boring
  14. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  15. Newgate Crowd – Blindspot
  16. SASHA – LUNA
  17. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  18. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Murder of the Universe
  19. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  20. Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
  21. The Murlocs – What If?
  22. 5 Sided Cube – Tyler’s Tape
  23. Badland Caravan – Hoodoo and Voodoo Blues
  24. The Sundials – I’m Down
  25. The Birds Are Spies – Butterfish
  26. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  27. The Vains – Mother / Martyr
  28. Mannequin Death Squad – BLUE
  29. LOLA – BATSHIT
  30. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  31. Loaded Billy – Demoral Dream
  32. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  33. Sleepy Lizard – Crab Shack
  34. Maisie – Freak
  35. Mod Con – I Saw A Rat
  36. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – AHHHH!
