One hour with…: 2023-08-28

  1. Halftime Oranges – Salamander on my Verandah
  2. The Uglies – Baby on a Leash
  3. The Vains – Pickleback
  4. Mannequin Death Squad – Sick
  5. Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
  6. Violet Harlot – Stick It Live at The Crown and Anchor
  7. Amyl and the Sniffers – Shake Ya
  8. The 745 – Bus Stop
  9. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  10. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  11. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Flamethrower
  12. Earth Tongue – Probing The New Reality
  13. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  14. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  15. SASHA – COCO CRAZY
  16. Heinous Crimes – Bail You Out
  17. Lizzie Hosking – Skye
  18. Taylor H – anything for you
  19. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas (Live at ARTHUR)
  20. Mums Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
  21. Badland Caravan – Forest Television
  22. Jean-Luc Ponty – Egocentric Molecules
  23. Slowmango – Floppy Disko
  24. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  25. The Empty Threats – Monster Truck Mondays
  26. black midi – Eat Men Eat
  27. DEVO – uncontrollable urge
  28. War Room – Pumpkins
  29. Astro Elevator – Andromeda
  30. Stereolab – Pack Yr Romantic Mind
  31. RUSH – La Villa Strangiato
  32. War Room – Shuffle (demo)
  33. Television – Venus de Milo
  34. Maisie – Free Your Mind
