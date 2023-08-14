One hour with…: 2023-08-14

  1. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  2. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Billabong Valley
  3. RUSH – 2112
  4. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  5. Violet Harlot – Stick It (Live at the Crown and Anchor)
  6. Maisie – Freak
  7. Mums Favourite – Mother of Ra (Sun Song)
  8. The Uglies – Life is Boring
  9. LOLA – Riding Free
  10. King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man
  11. Slowmango – Montgolfier
  12. The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
  13. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  14. Mod Con – I Saw A Rat
  15. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  16. Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
  17. King Stingray – Camp Dog
  18. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Robot Stop
  19. Violet Harlot – Demon Girl (Live at the Uni Bar)
  20. Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
  21. Amyl and the Sniffers – Knifey
  22. Perfect 50 – like my band
  23. Taylor H – Mixed Signals
  24. SASHA – LUNA
  25. The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
  26. Looch – Cartoons
  27. Yes – Heart of the Sunrise
  28. The Vains – Strut
  29. Body Horrors – Crickets
  30. Frankie Sunwagon – House Plant
  31. Wing Defence – C4 Miles
  32. The Bennies – Trip Report
  33. TOOL – Aenema
