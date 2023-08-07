One hour with…: 2023-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2023

  1. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  2. Astro Elevator – LSD
  3. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
  4. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas (live at Arthur)
  5. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  6. Maisie – Hot Juice
  7. Liquid Time – Chardonnay
  8. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  9. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  10. Coldwave – Ice Cold
  11. The Vains – Pussy Power
  12. Mannequin Death Squad – Sick
  13. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard – Flamethrower
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Instromania!: 2023-08-07

Current track

Title

Artist