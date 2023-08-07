One hour with…: 2023-08-07
Written by Playlist Robot on August 7, 2023
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- Astro Elevator – LSD
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
- The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas (live at Arthur)
- Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
- Maisie – Hot Juice
- Liquid Time – Chardonnay
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- Coldwave – Ice Cold
- The Vains – Pussy Power
- Mannequin Death Squad – Sick
- King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard – Flamethrower