One hour with…: 2023-07-17

July 17, 2023

  1. Jen Lush and Little Cloud – One Hour With… theme
  2. State Library – Breaking off
  3. Talking Heads – Wild Wild Life
  4. Patti Smith – Broken Flag
  5. Jarvis Cocker – Auschwitz to Ipswich
  6. The Man Himself – Slow News Day
