One hour with…: 2023-04-17

  1. Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
  2. The Vains – Don’t Think So
  3. Civic – End of the Line
  4. The 745 – Goth Lock
  5. Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
  6. LOLA – Billionaire
  7. Astro Elevator – Prismatic
  8. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  9. Zeitgeist – Babe Rainbow
  10. POOL TOY – Coober Pedy
  11. The Bitter Ends – No Stress
  12. Earth Tongue – Probing The New Reality
  13. Mums Favourite – Mother of Ra
  14. Violet Harlot – Shiny Pieces Of Cardboard
  15. Molly Rocket – Methany
  16. Kitchen Witch – Out Of Your Head
  17. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
