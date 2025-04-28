Offbeat: 2025-04-28

  1. bandu cauio rodriguez – el guya de catalina
  2. jorge mello – Se acaso voce chegasse
  3. billy coobham and asere – destinos
  4. jaymz nylon – high and higher
  5. the tanzanian new life band – makayuni
  6. insingizi – uthanda lukajesu
  7. kanda bongo man – bedyin
  8. dan roach and the african internationals – money is the root of all evil
  9. talvin singh – mustard fields
  10. nusrat fateh ali khan – sab vird karo
  11. soweto gospel choir – khumbaya
  12. zeca baleiro – salao de beleza
  13. ralph thamer – mi se la
  14. al qasar – ya malak (jello biafra)
  15. mauskovic dance band – down in the basement
  16. mono – remains of the day
  17. ryu9chi saKAMOTO – BIBI NO AOZORA
  18. CORMAC BEGLEY – REELS JOHN DWYERS/ mcettricks
  19. roy ayers and carl clay – shining symbol
  20. chris combetta – bablon buildings world
