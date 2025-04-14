Offbeat: 2025-04-14

  1. ottmar liebewrt – angels we have heard on high
  2. gypsy flamenco – andalucia algerias
  3. ania chow – sing sing sing
  4. olita adams – rhythm of life v
  5. bombay jayashi – vasengara
  6. dick khozaafrican jive – african jive
  7. coloured stone – love is a medicine
  8. inti illimani – takoma
  9. kaouding cissoko – senegal mauritanie
  10. pepe kalle – ce chale carnavale
  11. peter rowan – no woman no cry
  12. billy cobham and asere – destinos
  13. hugh masekala malaika – open the door
  14. ali farke toure and ry cooder – bonde
  15. claire hammill – tides
  16. jose feliciano – affirmation
  17. maya nasri – khllini biljao
  18. mum – grass green of tunnel
  19. aurlus mabele – BONNE NOUVELLE
