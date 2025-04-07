Offbeat: 2025-04-07

Written by on April 7, 2025

  1. Buddhadatta – Kouge/Immortal Power
  2. Holiday In Japan – Samisen Mambo
  3. Richard Warner – Dance Of The Birds
  4. Thievery Corporation – Heaven’s Gonna Burn Your Eyes
  5. Thievery Corporation – Facing East
  6. Thievery Corporation – The Outer nationalist
  7. Brenda Fassie – Shoot Them B4 They Grow
  8. Brenda Fassie – Thola Amodlozi
  9. King Sunny Ade – Ja Funmi
  10. King Sunny Ade – Eje Nlo Gba Ara Mi
  11. Mr Mariano Abrantes – Oan Kiak
  12. Midnight Oil & Choir – Kolele Mai
  13. Third Eye – Morphic Resonance
  14. Tiddas – Iananay
  15. Mikis Theodorakis – Let’s Dance The Jet/Karos Has Strange Dreams/Looking For The bomb
  16. Mikis Theodorakis – O Andonis/To Yelasto Pedi/La Course De Manuel
  17. Herb Alpert – Zorba The Greek
  18. Prof Snorkel’s Show Band – Hava Naguila
  19. Luscious Jackson – 69 Annee Erotique
  20. Soweto Gospel Choir – Ahuna Ya Tswanag Le Jesu/Kammatla
  21. YMO – insomnia
  22. Les Baxter – Calcutta
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2025-04-07

Current track

Title

Artist