Offbeat: 2025-03-24

  1. nusrat fateh ali khan – marya partdesi hogeya My love has become a stranger
  2. gal costa – divino maravilhoso
  3. ernest ranglin – daccord dakar
  4. alain kounkou – nsoukous correct exige
  5. tshala muana – ntambue
  6. yondo sister – FBI
  7. chris tambu herbert – free up 1989
  8. patsy geremy – chahew ale
  9. jimmy cliff – positive mind (the world is yours)
  10. johhny clegg – 4 box square
  11. nagat – hamdilla al salama
  12. yvonne chaka chaka – im in love with a dj
  13. yvonne chaka chake – im winnnig
  14. burning spear – the world should know
  15. florent vollant – miam maikan
  16. siembra – cantante latino
  17. gipsy kings – viento del arena
  18. lara san juan – mariposas negras
  19. jussara silviera – la vem a baiana
  20. femi kuti – scalla head
