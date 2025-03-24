Offbeat: 2025-03-24

- nusrat fateh ali khan – marya partdesi hogeya My love has become a stranger
- gal costa – divino maravilhoso
- ernest ranglin – daccord dakar
- alain kounkou – nsoukous correct exige
- tshala muana – ntambue
- yondo sister – FBI
- chris tambu herbert – free up 1989
- patsy geremy – chahew ale
- jimmy cliff – positive mind (the world is yours)
- johhny clegg – 4 box square
- nagat – hamdilla al salama
- yvonne chaka chaka – im in love with a dj
- yvonne chaka chake – im winnnig
- burning spear – the world should know
- florent vollant – miam maikan
- siembra – cantante latino
- gipsy kings – viento del arena
- lara san juan – mariposas negras
- jussara silviera – la vem a baiana
- femi kuti – scalla head
