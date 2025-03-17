Offbeat: 2025-03-17

  1. roy ayers – sweet tears
  2. abdoulaye v saba q – kanou saba
  3. toots and the maytals – take vme home country roads
  4. taj mahal and toumani diabete – queen bee
  5. africando – am saxxul
  6. franco – mario
  7. afro celt sound system – sure as not
  8. miriam makeba – masakhane
  9. toto la momposina – la verdolago
  10. ottmar liebert – twilight in galisteo
  11. c hector lavoe – my gente
  12. bebel gilberto – tanto tempo remix by peter kruder
  13. gwen mcrae – doin it
  14. Bayete and jabu khinyale – mmalo we
  15. remmy ongala and orchestre super matimila – kipenda roho
  16. tita lima – a conta do samba
  17. prince eyango – les problemes
  18. nyrucian soul – nautilus mawtilus
