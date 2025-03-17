Offbeat: 2025-03-17

- roy ayers – sweet tears
- abdoulaye v saba q – kanou saba
- toots and the maytals – take vme home country roads
- taj mahal and toumani diabete – queen bee
- africando – am saxxul
- franco – mario
- afro celt sound system – sure as not
- miriam makeba – masakhane
- toto la momposina – la verdolago
- ottmar liebert – twilight in galisteo
- c hector lavoe – my gente
- bebel gilberto – tanto tempo remix by peter kruder
- gwen mcrae – doin it
- Bayete and jabu khinyale – mmalo we
- remmy ongala and orchestre super matimila – kipenda roho
- tita lima – a conta do samba
- prince eyango – les problemes
- nyrucian soul – nautilus mawtilus
Reader's opinions