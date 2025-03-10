Offbeat: 2025-03-10

- gal costa – divino maravilhoso
- gilberto gil – prociissao
- toure kunda – casale
- habib koite – wassiye
- ernest ranglin – minuit
- choir st barnabas chapel – awake my soul bedford st
- judith sephuma – New Beginnings
- Issam Raggi – Ghannili Chouayya
- Nasri Shams Eldine – Mafeesh Foulous
- freshly ground – rain
- serge gainsbourg – marilou sous la nheige
- papa wemba – yolele
- nusrat fateh ali khan – mussst mussst
- aurlus mabele – you make me crazy
- tshala muana – tamdwa
- calm feat spiritual african nova – runnnig on the sand from somewherev to anywhere
- omar bashir – molendo cafe
- gnawa diffusion – ya laymi
- cuba LA – lagrimas negras
- brenda fassie – thola amadlozi
- pepe kalle – tiemba raid pa moli
Reader's opinions