Offbeat: 2025-03-10

  1. gal costa – divino maravilhoso
  2. gilberto gil – prociissao
  3. toure kunda – casale
  4. habib koite – wassiye
  5. ernest ranglin – minuit
  6. choir st barnabas chapel – awake my soul bedford st
  7. judith sephuma – New Beginnings
  8. Issam Raggi – Ghannili Chouayya
  9. Nasri Shams Eldine – Mafeesh Foulous
  10. freshly ground – rain
  11. serge gainsbourg – marilou sous la nheige
  12. papa wemba – yolele
  13. nusrat fateh ali khan – mussst mussst
  14. aurlus mabele – you make me crazy
  15. tshala muana – tamdwa
  16. calm feat spiritual african nova – runnnig on the sand from somewherev to anywhere
  17. omar bashir – molendo cafe
  18. gnawa diffusion – ya laymi
  19. cuba LA – lagrimas negras
  20. brenda fassie – thola amadlozi
  21. pepe kalle – tiemba raid pa moli
Previous post

