Offbeat: 2025-01-20

- Rosenberg Trio – Chez Moi
- Kraftwerk – Tour de France
- Stanislav Tolckachev – I Will Not Pee in the Pool
- David Lynch – Cold Wind Blowin
- David Lynch – Pete’s Boogie
- Boogie Belgique – Swing Thing
- Esc & Mineral – Kongo Tune
- Gabriela y Rodrigo – Ixtapa
- Odd Chap – Bliss
- Modern Maori Quartet – Haere Ra
- Maori HiFi – Waiata Whaiaipo
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Ferch Gyda’r Llygaid Du
- Kansik Dusuncler – Eski Konaktaki Resim
- Fievel Is Glauque – It’s So Easy
- Lloyd Miller – Gol-E-Gandom
- Perra Inmuda – I Like It
- Les Amazones – Kuma fo
- Amaro Freitas – Viva Nana
- Ale Hop – Bonne annee
- Silas Short – Conversation
- FINGERGAP – 節拍星期五 INK remix
- FINGERGAP – Yip Yiu Kwan – 李白和你Rave
- Singers 3 – Singers 3 / New Emotional Orchestra – Upa Neguinho
- Marcos Valle – Quiera Bem
- Porchesta Riverside – Mambo
- Billy Hyde – Infinite Instance
- La Belle – Lady Marmalade
- Femi Kuti – Beng Beng Beng
