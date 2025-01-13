Offbeat: 2025-01-13

  1. Angelique Kidjo – Once In A Lifetime
  2. Deep Forest – Deep Forest
  3. Kalyanji-Anandji – Dance Music(instrumental)
  4. Ananda Shankar – Dancing Drums
  5. Juaneco Y Su Combo – Perdido En El Espacio
  6. Los Orientales De Paramonga – La Danza Del Mono
  7. Jimmy Cliff – You Can Get It If You Really Want It
  8. No Fixed Address – Black Man’s Rights(live c.1980)
  9. Archie Roach – Down City Streets
  10. Ruby Hunter – It’s Okay
  11. Ruby Hunter – Take It Easy
  12. P J Harvey – Down By The Water
  13. Pj Harvey(feat. John Parish and Jim White/ Tren Brothers – When Under Ether
  14. Afro Celt Sound System – Lovers Of Light
  15. Air – Dirty Trip
  16. Ryuchi Sakamoto – Chinsagu No Hana
  17. Amon Duul II – I Can’t Wait
  18. Gurrumul featuring Sarah Blasko – Bayini-full version
  19. Crent – a world peace council of indigenous elders
  20. Coloured Stone – Black Boy
  21. Warumpi Band – Black Fella/ White Fella
  22. Christine Anu – Island Home
  23. Saiywat – Keep Your Culture
  24. Buena Vista Social Club – Chan Chan
  25. Deadly Yorgas – This Is Life
