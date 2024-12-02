Offbeat: 2024-12-02

- Quincy Jones – Summer in the City
- Salif Keita – Begin the Beguine
- Bearded Gypsy Band – Hungarian Holiday
- Bratsch – Opa Tsupa
- Los Palms – Gypsy Souls
- King Earthquake – Dub Dem
- Prince Alla – Wicked Reign
- The Skatelites – Green Island
- Ccolo – Ghanafreakaboom Dub
- Axmed Sharif Killer – Deriskaagi Waa Kugu
- Jungle – Back on 74 (Dos Edit)
- Trio da Kali/THSA – Demba
- Kikagaku Moyo – Orange Peel
- Teo & Claudelle – Flaws
- Bombay Royale – Ballygunge
- NAAN009 – HAIII
- MadStarBase – Choli Ke Peeche
- Abdullah X – High Noon
- DJ Babatr – Sucio
- Sona Jobarteh – Saya
- Milan W – I Wait
- Giorgio Conte – Cannelloni
- Walter Rizzati – Le Ultime Ore Della Notte
- Whatitdo Archives – Delerium
- Ana Laan – Para el Dolor
- English Summer – An english Summer’s Day
- Sharif Galal – Yallah
- VTLHVN – World Map
- Nouvelle Vague – Blister in the Sun
- SD Burman – Jewel Thief
- La Dame Blanche – Mentira
