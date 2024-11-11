Offbeat: 2024-11-11

Written by on November 11, 2024

  1. L-Fresh the Lion – Alchemy
  2. Nathan Hui-Yi – Mountain Village
  3. Bali Gamelan Sound – Tradisi Barat
  4. Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel – Mirror Flower
  5. Kikuo – Water Water Yu Yu
  6. Radio Malanga – Charito Va
  7. Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Township Jive
  8. compiled by Oscar P – Parallel Release CUMBIA
  9. O’o – Les Os du Lac
  10. Serge Gainsbourg – Mambo Miam Miam
  11. Babylon Circus – Des Tois
  12. Huseyni Taksim – ud
  13. Karadeiz’e Dogro – Huseyni Oyun Havasi
  14. Baba Zula – Arsiz Saksagan
  15. ModeSelektor ft. Paul St Hilaire – Movement
  16. Aitor Gonzalez – Hridaya
  17. Doran – Deer People
  18. Ali Sethi – Nazar Se
  19. Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
  20. Benyayer – Infiltrator
  21. Dengue Dengue Dengue – Honduras
  22. Khruangbin – Pelota
  23. Mathieu Ce – Esquisse no 2
  24. Husa & Zeyada – Long Way Home
  25. Ulungu Wami – Ze De Lua
  26. Shehaq – Don’t Explain – Nina Simone
  27. The Freedom Collective – Wanjilla Ba
