Offbeat: 2024-11-11

- L-Fresh the Lion – Alchemy
- Nathan Hui-Yi – Mountain Village
- Bali Gamelan Sound – Tradisi Barat
- Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel – Mirror Flower
- Kikuo – Water Water Yu Yu
- Radio Malanga – Charito Va
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Township Jive
- compiled by Oscar P – Parallel Release CUMBIA
- O’o – Les Os du Lac
- Serge Gainsbourg – Mambo Miam Miam
- Babylon Circus – Des Tois
- Huseyni Taksim – ud
- Karadeiz’e Dogro – Huseyni Oyun Havasi
- Baba Zula – Arsiz Saksagan
- ModeSelektor ft. Paul St Hilaire – Movement
- Aitor Gonzalez – Hridaya
- Doran – Deer People
- Ali Sethi – Nazar Se
- Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
- Benyayer – Infiltrator
- Dengue Dengue Dengue – Honduras
- Khruangbin – Pelota
- Mathieu Ce – Esquisse no 2
- Husa & Zeyada – Long Way Home
- Ulungu Wami – Ze De Lua
- Shehaq – Don’t Explain – Nina Simone
- The Freedom Collective – Wanjilla Ba
Reader's opinions