Offbeat: 2024-10-28

- Asaf Zeki Yuksel – Democracy Lessons
- Osman Kaytazoglu – The Monopoly Of Victim Status
- Napo De Mi Amor – Leki Sanchi
- Orchestre Poly Rhythmo – Gbeti Majro
- Roger Damawuzan – Wait For Me
- Tabu Ley – Adelito
- Les Bantous de La Capitale – Ngantsie Soul
- Les Freres Soki – Nganga
- Black Uhuru – What Is Life
- Althea And Donna – Uptown Top Ranking
- The Sticky – Golf
- Bob & Marcia – Young, Gifted and Black
- Tony Tribe – Red,Red Wine
- Dave & Ansel Collins – Double Barrel
- The Melodians – Rivers Of Babylon
- The Ethiopians – Everything Crash
- Batumbaba – To The Drums
- Spiritual Reggae Band – Spiritual Job
- Los Umbanda – Mambologia
- Angela Davis – Threatening The Oppressors
- Horace Tapscott Quintet – The Giant Is Awakened
- Carl B.Stokes – Sit Down
- Carl B. Stokes – Paint It Black
- Japan – Canton
