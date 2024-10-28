Offbeat: 2024-10-28

  1. Asaf Zeki Yuksel – Democracy Lessons
  2. Osman Kaytazoglu – The Monopoly Of Victim Status
  3. Napo De Mi Amor – Leki Sanchi
  4. Orchestre Poly Rhythmo – Gbeti Majro
  5. Roger Damawuzan – Wait For Me
  6. Tabu Ley – Adelito
  7. Les Bantous de La Capitale – Ngantsie Soul
  8. Les Freres Soki – Nganga
  9. Black Uhuru – What Is Life
  10. Althea And Donna – Uptown Top Ranking
  11. The Sticky – Golf
  12. Bob & Marcia – Young, Gifted and Black
  13. Tony Tribe – Red,Red Wine
  14. Dave & Ansel Collins – Double Barrel
  15. The Melodians – Rivers Of Babylon
  16. The Ethiopians – Everything Crash
  17. Batumbaba – To The Drums
  18. Spiritual Reggae Band – Spiritual Job
  19. Los Umbanda – Mambologia
  20. Angela Davis – Threatening The Oppressors
  21. Horace Tapscott Quintet – The Giant Is Awakened
  22. Carl B.Stokes – Sit Down
  23. Carl B. Stokes – Paint It Black
  24. Japan – Canton
