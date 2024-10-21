Offbeat: 2024-10-21

Written by on October 21, 2024

  1. Jordi Savall – Caribou Barren
  2. Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Mus’ Ukumbulal ‘ Umuntu
  3. Voice of Trees – DidJah
  4. Pablo Gad – Dung Innah Jamaica
  5. Volee D’Castors – 8 Cote
  6. Hot Club de France – Don’t Mean a Thing
  7. Francoiz Breut – La Certitude
  8. O’o – Jour et Nuit
  9. Montparnasse Musique – Sukuma
  10. Tarta Relena – Si Verias a la Rana
  11. Narciso Yepes – Albeniz – Malaguena
  12. Najib Al Housh – Ya Aen Daly
  13. Roger Fakhr – Lady Rain
  14. Sharif Galal – Ban War
  15. Joseph Kamga – Sie Tcheu
  16. 4 Mars – Dhulka Hooyo
  17. Boni Gnahord – Moissale
  18. Hagop Tchaparian – Right to Riot
  19. Nuba Tones – Habibi Taal
  20. Republique Amazone – Wedding
  21. SM Abel – thz 1
  22. Kolsch – 14
  23. Hania Rani – Dancing With Ghosts
  24. Ash Grunwald – Life Without You
  25. Ticklah ft. Mayra Vega – Si Hecho Palante
  26. Altin Gun – Leylim Ley
  27. Kiss Nuka – Dance of the Ravens
  28. Super Mama Djombo – Dissan Na M’Bera
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2024-10-21

Current track

Title

Artist