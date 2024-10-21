Offbeat: 2024-10-21

- Jordi Savall – Caribou Barren
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Mus’ Ukumbulal ‘ Umuntu
- Voice of Trees – DidJah
- Pablo Gad – Dung Innah Jamaica
- Volee D’Castors – 8 Cote
- Hot Club de France – Don’t Mean a Thing
- Francoiz Breut – La Certitude
- O’o – Jour et Nuit
- Montparnasse Musique – Sukuma
- Tarta Relena – Si Verias a la Rana
- Narciso Yepes – Albeniz – Malaguena
- Najib Al Housh – Ya Aen Daly
- Roger Fakhr – Lady Rain
- Sharif Galal – Ban War
- Joseph Kamga – Sie Tcheu
- 4 Mars – Dhulka Hooyo
- Boni Gnahord – Moissale
- Hagop Tchaparian – Right to Riot
- Nuba Tones – Habibi Taal
- Republique Amazone – Wedding
- SM Abel – thz 1
- Kolsch – 14
- Hania Rani – Dancing With Ghosts
- Ash Grunwald – Life Without You
- Ticklah ft. Mayra Vega – Si Hecho Palante
- Altin Gun – Leylim Ley
- Kiss Nuka – Dance of the Ravens
- Super Mama Djombo – Dissan Na M’Bera
Reader's opinions