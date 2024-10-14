Offbeat: 2024-10-14

- Afrosound – Jungle Fever
- Fruko Y Sus Tesos – La Lluvia
- Los Corraleros de Majagual – El Vampiro
- Los Golden Boys – La Negra Celina
- Fruko Y Sus Tesos – Manyoma
- Mahlahtini & The Mahotella Queens – Wozan Mahipi
- Mahlathini & The Mahotella Quees – Asambeni Bafana
- Gwigwi Mrwebi – Lily’s Express
- Amaswazi Emvelo – Thululalele
- Lulu & His Boys & Girls – Zandile Jive
- Dyah Singh – Jo Tao Prem
- Bala Sarasvati – Javall
- Mathar – Indian Vibes
- Ozric Tentacles – Ahu Belahu
- Ozric Tentacles – Papyrus
- Monsoon – Ever So Lonely
- Magic Mushroom Band – Turban Paranoia
- Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
- David Bowie – Moss Garden
- Mornington Island Aborigines – Gindo-Mana/Wanga
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Time To Wake Up
- Bob Marley – So Much Trouble
- Bob Marley – Wake Up And Live
- MC Lyte – Jammin’
- Marley Brothers – Kinky Reggae
