Offbeat: 2024-10-14

  1. Afrosound – Jungle Fever
  2. Fruko Y Sus Tesos – La Lluvia
  3. Los Corraleros de Majagual – El Vampiro
  4. Los Golden Boys – La Negra Celina
  5. Fruko Y Sus Tesos – Manyoma
  6. Mahlahtini & The Mahotella Queens – Wozan Mahipi
  7. Mahlathini & The Mahotella Quees – Asambeni Bafana
  8. Gwigwi Mrwebi – Lily’s Express
  9. Amaswazi Emvelo – Thululalele
  10. Lulu & His Boys & Girls – Zandile Jive
  11. Dyah Singh – Jo Tao Prem
  12. Bala Sarasvati – Javall
  13. Mathar – Indian Vibes
  14. Ozric Tentacles – Ahu Belahu
  15. Ozric Tentacles – Papyrus
  16. Monsoon – Ever So Lonely
  17. Magic Mushroom Band – Turban Paranoia
  18. Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
  19. David Bowie – Moss Garden
  20. Mornington Island Aborigines – Gindo-Mana/Wanga
  21. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Time To Wake Up
  22. Bob Marley – So Much Trouble
  23. Bob Marley – Wake Up And Live
  24. MC Lyte – Jammin’
  25. Marley Brothers – Kinky Reggae
