Offbeat: 2024-09-23

  1. dianne reeves – Afro blue
  2. afro sound – dog ,cat
  3. co0co tea – shes my baby
  4. kora jazz trio – chan chan
  5. heather rigdon – young and naive
  6. nyama – young weapon
  7. uma mohan – shiva ponchaksara statrum
  8. theivery corporation w/loulou – un simple histoire
  9. 0baba brooks and his band – one eyed giant
  10. issa bayayogo – diarabi
  11. roy ayers – runnnig away
  12. MAW – expensive feat wunmi
  13. moussa poussy and saadou bori – gewelza
  14. afro celt sound system – persistence of memory
  15. pepe kalle and rigo star – Naji
  16. zaiko langa langa – amie mamibo
  17. balla et se balladines – bambo
  18. jimmy cliff – people
  19. nusrat fateh ali khan – sab vird karo allah allah
  20. hugh masekala – africa hold hands
