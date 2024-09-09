Offbeat: 2024-09-09

  1. petelo vicks etr son nzazi – sungu lubuka
  2. burning spear – sweeter than chocolate
  3. kadim al bahir – ha habibi
  4. the roots radics – settle down version
  5. taraf de haidouks – rind de hore
  6. jasmon – hanina (feat mahomed mounir)
  7. dakhabraka – Zhaba
  8. garry hughes – viva la revolution
  9. chantal cumberland – la mer
  10. Warda – Magadir
  11. FARID AL AFRACHE – YA DAL DALLAH
  12. angelique kidjo – once in a lifetime
  13. judith sephuma – kwazi bani
  14. blind boys of alabama – if had a hammer
  15. les mini jupes – parti des dames
  16. brenda fassie – thola amadlozi
  17. sam magwane – colon gentil
  18. thge black seeds – bulletproof
  19. diego gurrero y el solar de artista – malos tempas
