Offbeat: 2024-08-26

- orchgestra celi bitshou – tembu no tembo yo nini
- mbilia bel – keyna
- chocolate stringsthe roots radics – settle downversion
- hawaii – hoomanawanui
- ottmar liebert and luna negra – dancing under the moon
- shatel – chikondii chamu mudima
- toure kinda – cindy
- jabu khinyale – the prince
- ofra haza – kirya
- sheila chandra – la sagesse (women im calling you )
- lord tanamo – im in the mood for ska
- yulanga khoza and safika – warila
- africando – am saaxul
- blak bela music – drangkinbala
- buari – advice from father
- tapper zukie – rub a dub a wek them want
- extra musica – amnestie shalai
- sidestepper – hoy tenemos biys from brazil mix
- dakha brakha – zhaba
