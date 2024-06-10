Offbeat: 2024-06-10

- orchestra lissandra – okuzua
- sabu martinez – rhapsodia del maravilloso
- daddy freddy meets the rootsman – back pon dem case
- afro cxuban allstars – DISTINTO , DIFERENTE
- nitin sawhney – homelands
- bayete and jabu khinyale – emandulo
- ottmar liebert and luna negra – isla deel sol
- telek – avutung
- mari kalkun – mu vallakoolomisa
- tony allen with africa 70 – progress
- susheela raman – nagumomo
- geoffrey oryema – ye ye ye
- la mambanegra – puro potenkem
- lisa oneill – whist the wild workings of the mind
- miriam makeba – teya teya
- marcos valle – partido alto
- mbilia bel – keyna
- katarina pipi – te reo a papatuanuku
- saudada vem correndo – GIL GILBERTOO
- the hot 8 brass bvand – papa was a rolling stone
