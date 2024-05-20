Offbeat: 2024-05-20

- ladysmith black mambazo – inkanyeze nezazi
- billy cobham and asere – destines
- franco orchestra TPOK jazz – cardiatique
- daddy freddy freddy meets the rootsman – keeping a session
- abdolaye diabate – namawou
- dackin dackino – yuda
- brazilian groove band – bananeira
- gerry woo and jack costanzo – jive samba
- the east pointers – secret victory
- minyo crusaders – kushimoto bushi
- jah wobbles invaders of the heart – bomba
- maria alice – falsemunho
- peter rowan – no woman no cry
- salif keita – were were
- mbilia bel – cadence mudanda
- aurlus mabele – bonno nouvelle
- the gloamimg – sailors bonnet
- toumani diabate and sidike diabate – rachid ougini
