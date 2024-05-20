Offbeat: 2024-05-20

Written by on May 20, 2024

  1. ladysmith black mambazo – inkanyeze nezazi
  2. billy cobham and asere – destines
  3. franco orchestra TPOK jazz – cardiatique
  4. daddy freddy freddy meets the rootsman – keeping a session
  5. abdolaye diabate – namawou
  6. dackin dackino – yuda
  7. brazilian groove band – bananeira
  8. gerry woo and jack costanzo – jive samba
  9. the east pointers – secret victory
  10. minyo crusaders – kushimoto bushi
  11. jah wobbles invaders of the heart – bomba
  12. maria alice – falsemunho
  13. peter rowan – no woman no cry
  14. salif keita – were were
  15. mbilia bel – cadence mudanda
  16. aurlus mabele – bonno nouvelle
  17. the gloamimg – sailors bonnet
  18. toumani diabate and sidike diabate – rachid ougini
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2024-05-20

Current track

Title

Artist