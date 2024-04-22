Offbeat: 2024-04-22

- blekbela musik – drankinbala
- bayete and jabu khinyale – mmalo we
- king sunny ade – ma jaiye omi
- niraj chag feat swati natekar – khwaab
- ottmar liebert – bajo la luna mix
- tidiani kone & orchestre poly ryth m – djanfa magni
- mory kante – tama
- chantaql chamberland – la mer
- Kora jazz trio – chan chan
- the upsetters – in the laah
- afro celt sound system – sure as not
- Africando – ayo nene
- ojos de brugo – nueva vida
- wganda kenya – la trompeta loca
- kwela tebza – vuk’uzenzela
- the musicians of the nile – Al ward al foli
- t kolai – andalu
- the skatalites – new york minute
- the public opinion afroo – do anything go anywhere
