Offbeat: 2024-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2024

  1. blekbela musik – drankinbala
  2. bayete and jabu khinyale – mmalo we
  3. king sunny ade – ma jaiye omi
  4. niraj chag feat swati natekar – khwaab
  5. ottmar liebert – bajo la luna mix
  6. tidiani kone & orchestre poly ryth m – djanfa magni
  7. mory kante – tama
  8. chantaql chamberland – la mer
  9. Kora jazz trio – chan chan
  10. the upsetters – in the laah
  11. afro celt sound system – sure as not
  12. Africando – ayo nene
  13. ojos de brugo – nueva vida
  14. wganda kenya – la trompeta loca
  15. kwela tebza – vuk’uzenzela
  16. the musicians of the nile – Al ward al foli
  17. t kolai – andalu
  18. the skatalites – new york minute
  19. the public opinion afroo – do anything go anywhere
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2024-04-22

Current track

Title

Artist