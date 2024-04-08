Offbeat: 2024-04-08

Written by on April 8, 2024

  1. miriam makeba – pata pata 2000
  2. bridgit bardot – un jour comme un autre
  3. remmy ongala & oprchestre super – kipenda roho
  4. omar bashir – mollendo cafe
  5. barbara jones – tomorrow is forever
  6. byron lee and the dragonaires – 007 shanty town
  7. transglobal underground – slowfinger
  8. dakha brakha – vanyusha
  9. cheb tarif – Lhistoire
  10. black jesus experience – ethiop
  11. alberto pacheco – cumbia cienaguera
  12. nusrat fateh ali khan – musst musst
  13. yondo sister – Natima
  14. lucky dube – the other side
  15. jose luis encinas – night in the south
  16. U roy – rivers of babylon
  17. bhundu boys – kachembere
  18. ricardo lemro and makina loca – manuela
  19. mo ju – swan song
  20. charlotte adigiery and bolis pup – HAHA
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Vanishing Point: 2024-04-09

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2024-04-08

Current track

Title

Artist