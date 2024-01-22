Offbeat: 2024-01-22

Written by on January 22, 2024

  1. cheb mami – Viens habibi
  2. mandoza – godoba
  3. bebel gilberto – sem contanceo
  4. mosquitos – rainsong
  5. canzonniere grecanico salentino – nu te femme
  6. daniela sivestri – sempre de dominica
  7. issa bagayogo – diarabi
  8. planxty – thye jolly beggar
  9. jimmy cliff – postitive mind (the world is yours)
  10. oliver mutkutzi – pindurai mambo
  11. yellowman – zungguzungguguzung
  12. dillinger – cocaine in my brain
  13. ramata diakate – na
  14. sergent garcia – mi ultima voluntad ( tonite)
  15. javier alvares – por que te vas
  16. roy ayers – roys scat
  17. angelique kidjo – Bahia
  18. afro mystik – future tropic
  19. alain kounkou – phenomene
  20. chantal chamerland – la mer
  21. prem joshua – funky guru
  22. ana tijour – antipatriarca
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Brown Note: 2024-01-22

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2024-01-22

Current track

Title

Artist