Offbeat: 2024-01-08

  1. hawai – waikiki beach
  2. mbilia bel – keyna
  3. bruna caram – ferriado pessoal
  4. abriendo barreras – cantante latino
  5. burning spear – telegram my dub
  6. afro celt sound system – further in time
  7. jakatta – so lonely afterlife remix
  8. passi jo – bosepela
  9. penguin cafe orchestra – music for a found harmoium
  10. mafikizolo – zikomo
  11. dub inc – revolution
  12. femi kuti – the world is changing
  13. franco and sam magwana – B B Cherie
  14. nusrat fateh ali khan – mustt mustt
  15. la maarnbenegra – pro potenkum
  16. salif keita – samfy
  17. valange Khoza – halala
  18. vas vocals azam ali and greg ellis – inward coil
  19. dahmane el harrachi – ya rayah
  20. rachid taha – ecoute mai camara
